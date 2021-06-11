Meteorological Department issues heavy rainfall warning in Telangana for next 5 days 

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department on Friday issued a warning for heavy rains/thunderstorms in Telangana during the next five days.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers are very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana," the Met Department said in its weather forecast for Telangana State for the next five days.

Stating that the South-West Monsoon has been active over Telangana, the Met Department informed that a a low pressure area formed over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha & Gangetic West Bengal coasts with the associated cyclonic circulation extending upto mid tropospheric levels persists. It is likely to become more marked during next 24 hours and move west north westwards across Odisha.

"A Trough runs from a low pressure area over North West Bay to Telangana over Odisha," the Met Dept said.

The rainfall and thunderstorm are likely to be accompanied with lightning and gusty winds of about 30-40 kmph in isolated areas.