Metro Board rolls out spl steps to prevent water contamination

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is taking special measures to prevent contamination of drinking water due to rains. A special committee, comprising high-level officials, has been formed to monitor water logging points, overflow, and pollution in the city and along the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

HMWSSB Managing Director Ashok Reddy inspected various localities on Tuesday and stated that precautions are being taken to ensure adequate chlorine levels in the drinking water supplied by the Water Board through the special committee.

To address this, the department has implemented a three-step chlorination process. In the first phase, chlorination occurs at the Water Treatment Plants (WTP). In the second phase, it is carried out at the Main Balancing Reservoirs (MBR). Finally, booster chlorination is done at the service reservoirs. Precautions are being taken to ensure that the water supplied contains exactly 0.5 ppm of chlorine.

The Water Board is exercising heightened caution in supplying water to slums, flood-affected areas, and low-lying regions of the city, taking measures to prevent the distribution of contaminated water in these areas. To support this, 8.80 lakh chlorine tablets have been distributed in flood-affected zones, slums, and low-lying areas.

Additionally, residents are being educated on how to purify water using these chlorine tablets.

Water Board officials advise the public not to open manhole lids under any circumstances. If a manhole cover is broken or left open, residents should contact customer care at 155313 for issues related to contaminated water and other concerns.