Metro Rail launches unique ticketing experience

Hyderabad: A unique ticketing experience for the L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Ltd commuters was launched by Route Mobile Limited, a cloud communication platform service provider partnered with Billeasy E Solutions Private Limited.

According to Metro officials, this initiative leverages Rich Communication Services (RCS) and Google Wallet services to enable commuters to easily book e-tickets, save them in Google Wallet, and access them across multiple channels. “To use this service, commuters need to simply scan the QR code and send a ‘hi’ via RCS messaging on Google Messages to the official L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad’s handle. They are then guided to select their source, destination, and ticket type.

They can complete the payment securely through options like UPI, with instant confirmation. Once booked, tickets are seamlessly stored in Google Wallet, making it easily accessible directly from their phone. It is currently available for Android users,” said a senior officer.