MGU has no respect to its chancellor

Nalgonda: Mahatma Gandhi University which has become synonymous for controversies including recruitments, internal transfers, favouritism and other matters, is once again in the news for wrong reasons. Showing its uniqueness, it ignored none other than its own Chancellor. The university's website has photos of many people but has no place for its Chancellor and State Governor Tamilisai Saundararajan's photo even as mark of respect or at least courtesy sake.

The same university authorities have placed the photo of VC Gopal Reddy along with Minister Jagadish Reddy when he met Minister in Suryapet, after assuming charge as the vice chancellor, on the university website. Several educationists have been raising eyebrows over maintaining protocol to the local district Minister and ignoring the university chancellor who visited the varsity and unveiled the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on which the university name was coined. Few university students speaking to Hans India alleged that several violations have been taking place in the university.

They expressed their concern over not placing a photo of Chancellor Governor Tamilisai Soundrarajan. They further informed that Governor Tamilsai visited university 6 months ago and took part in the unveiling the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, launched a blood donation camp, interacted with EC members and planted a sapling on the university campus, in university website.

Interestingly, the present JNTU-H Vice-Chancellor Katta Narasimha Reddy who was former VC of MGU, giving respect to chancellor placed Governor Tamilsai Soundrarajan photos in slideshows of the university website.MGU, which is the main education centre of erstwhile Nalgonda district and more than 150 colleges affiliated to it, is becoming more political centric rather than student centric.

Eminent educationists of the district are advising the university officials to take measures in such a way that more students can be benefited through campus recruitments and provide skills to students to launch startups to become employers rather than employees and are also advising university officials to Keep away from political issues and controversies to avoid negative impact on the university.