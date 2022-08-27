Migrations continue into TRS in Munugode constituency

Munugode: Migration to the ruling TRS party is continuing in the name of attracting development in the politically heated Munugodu constituency. Sarpanch of Mustpally of Nampally mandal and his followers joined the TRS party in the presence of Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagadish Reddy stated that cheating the believed party and public is in the DNA of Komatireddy brothers and added that they also cheated during Telangana agitation time by supporting former CM YSR in diverting water to Cuddapah.

Stating, that it is common that by-elections will come after resignation, he questioned Rajagopal over his supporters' sanctity in continuing their posts after his resignation. He criticised that Rajagoapal quit the MLA post to get contracts.

He said, Rajagopal got Rs 22,000 crores of contract because of people of Munugodu constituency and warned that meters will be fixed to agriculture motors by Center if people vote for BJP.

In the joining programme, TRS party district president and MLA Ravindra Kumar, Munugodu former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, ZPTC AV Reddy and MPP Shwetha Reddy participated.