Milad-un-Nabi Processions to be Held on September 19
The Milad Committee has decided to hold the Milad-un-Nabi processions on September 19. This decision was made after a meeting led by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the BR Ambedkar State Secretariat to discuss the arrangements for Milad-un-Nabi.
During the meeting, it was noted that the Ganesh Navaratri celebrations will start on September 7, and the immersion ceremony will be on September 17. To avoid any overlap, the Chief Minister suggested postponing the Milad-un-Nabi processions. After this suggestion, Ministers Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, the Chief Minister's advisors, MIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, and members of the Milad Committee held a discussion. They agreed to celebrate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad on September 16 and to postpone the processions to September 19.