Mild tremors felt in parts of Telangana

Mild tremors in Telangana: Mild tremors were felt in some parts of Telangana around 2.30 pm on Saturday. The 4 magnitude tremor was recorded on the richter scale.

The tremors were felt 45 kilometres north east direction of Karimnagar. According to the National Centre for Seismology. Ramnagar, Goseva mandal colony and Narpur of Mancherial district felt the tremors. People were scared of the tremors and ran out of their houses. However, no casualties have been reported.