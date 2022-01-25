Milk adulteration racket busted in Hyderabad

The police on Tuesday busted a milk adulteration racket here in Patancheru of Hyderabad outskirts. The police team led by DSP Bheem Reddy conducted raids and seized the milk packets. It is learned that the adulterated milk is being sold with the names -- Heritage, NSL, Vallaba. The police said that the organizers are also selling curd to the function halls, hotels and kirana stores with the same brand name.

According to the police, the milk centre is being run with the names Pavithra, Mahendra and Venkateshwara. DSP Bheem Reddy said that consuming the adulterated milk and curd bring harm to the people.

Bheem Reddy warned that they will take stringent action against people if anyone caught adulterating any kind of food because it harms the people's health. Inspector N Venugupal Reddy said that they have taken Pavithra Dairy Manager Prasada Rao, Vishaka Milk Superviser Parameshwar into custody. Telangana State Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation (TSICC) who also participated in the operation is expected to initiate stern action against the management. The zonal manager of TSICC said that the organizers are mixing harmful chemicals in the milk, curd and cheese with milk powder.

The seized milk products have been sent to labs for further testing. The police said that investigation is underway to learn how the organizers are implementing the business.