Millers’ cooperation urged in paddy procurement

Nalgonda: Civil Supplies Principal Secretary and Commissioner DS Chauhan stated that the cooperation of millers is essential for the new policy introduced by the state government for paddy procurement and milling rice (CMR). On Tuesday, he conducted a meeting with representatives of the District Rice Millers Association at the Udayaditya Bhavan in the premises of the Nalgonda District Collector’s Office.

“The government intends to supply fine rice to the 2.8 crore ration cardholders in the State, and officials and millers should work with dedication to achieve this,” he said.

Moreover, he acknowledged that Nalgonda district has been leading in Kharif and Rabi CMR completion, with 99% of Kharif and 75% of Rabi CMR completed, and he encouraged the completion of the remaining.

Principal Secretary of the Rural Development Department and Nodal Officer for paddy procurement in Nalgonda district, Anita Ramachandran, encouraged smooth procurement without inconvenience to farmers.

District Millers Association President Narayana requested that OTR (Out Turn Ratio) be decided for fine varieties of rice, pending milling charges be released immediately, and CMR allocation also be made available for 33 mills with minor payment dues to avoid classifying them as “defaulted.”

Miryalaguda Rice Millers Association President Srinivas suggested that if OTR is not feasible, the government should consider incentives. He also requested the release of all previous pending charges and assured the government of timely delivery of boiled and raw rice CMR with the government’s cooperation.