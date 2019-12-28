Mimicry legend Nerella Venumadhav statue unveiled in Hanamkonda

Hanamkonda: Greater Warangal Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao and Rajya Sabha MP Banda Prakash have on Saturday unveiled the bronze statue of mimicry legend Nerella Venumadhav at the Public Garden in Hanamkonda on his 88th birth anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, Gunda Prakash said that Venumadhav has a large number of disciples and fans all across the globe. "Warangal has produced number of great artists and we intend to respect them all in every possible way. Venumadhav mesmerised the viewers and inspired many others to take up mimicry with his work," he stated.

Rajya Sabha MP Banda Prakash said that the State government has been honouring all its artists who made the Telangana proud.

Nerella Venumadhav memorial awards were also given away on the occasion to artists from various genres. Photo journalist Bharath Bhushan and Hari Katha exponent Jagarlamudi Nageshwara Sharma from Tirupathi were given the award. Senior mimicry artist Kondapalli Manoj Kumar received felicitation for his contribution to the art.

Several of Venumadhav's students and followers took part in 'Swara Nivali' and showcased their mimicry talent. Nerella Venumadhav's family members Nerella Shobhavathi, Srinath, Radha Krishna along with novelist Ampashayya Naveen were among others present.