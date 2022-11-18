Min Harish makes surprise visit to Police job aspirants training session

Siddipet: Surprising everyone and to motivate the Police job aspirants, Finance Minister T Harish Rao had an inspiring interaction with the aspirants, who were in a physical fitness training session on Friday morning, at Multipurpose Public School ground in Siddipet.

During a surprise visit to the training session, Rao has called upon them to put in all-out efforts to score the best marks in physical tests which will eventually help them in landing a job. Rao has said that the Siddipet Police were providing free coaching to them to reduce the financial burden on them.

When the trainers said that many newcomers from across the Siddipet district in addition to the existing 580 were coming forward to join coaching, Rao has suggested them serve a nutritious breakfast that includes milk, eggs, and fruits for all of them. He has interacted with the aspirants and spent a considerable time on the ground observing the training session. The Minister has told the trainers and aspirants that he wanted to see each and every one land a job.