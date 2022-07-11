Min Srinivas Goud holds review meeting on Mahabubnagar rains

Mahabubnagar: As heavy rains lash the district for the past four days, Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud on Monday directed the district administration to assess the damages, including crop loss and extend support to the needy, besides initiating measures for curbing seasonal diseases.

The Minister inspected the rain-affected areas in the district on Saturday and Sunday and assured the residents that government would extend all support.

On Monday, he chaired a review meeting with officials in this regard and instructed them to concentrate on low-lying areas and those abutting the water tanks and rivulets.

All steps should be taken to ensure there was no water contamination, he said. In case any residents fall sick, treatment should be extended immediately as a means to curb the spread of seasonal diseases, he said to the officials.

The electricity department officials were asked to replace the damaged electricity poles, besides fixing the dangling power lines.

Briefing the Minister, District Collector S Venkat Rao said five houses were damaged and 25 were partially damaged due to heavy rains in the district.

The Minister asked the officials to arrange food and provide shelter to the residents, whose houses were damaged. He also wanted the officials to make surprise inspections at welfare hostels and check the quality of food being provided to the students at Boyapally and Dharmapur Government high schools.