Min Talasani lays foundation for 2 BHK houses

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Friday laid the foundation stone for the construction of double-bedroom houses in Rasoolpura area in Hyderabad.

The 2 BHK houses are being constructed as part of Telangana government's dignity housing scheme. 296 houses are expected to come in the Dignity Housing Colony at Narayana Jhopidi Sangham. The apartments will have five blocks built on 1.67 acers of land.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Minister shared the news of the foundation stone laying and added, "Laid foundation for construction of 2BHK Dignity Housing Colony at Narayana Jhopidi Sangham in Rasoolpura along with Colleague Minister Mahmood Ali Garu, MLA Sayanna Garu & Other Dignitaries."

It is learnt that the estimated cost of construction is Rs 22.94 crore and the area of each flat will be 560 square feet. The cost of construction per flat is estimated at Rs 7 lakh. The infrastructure cost for each flat is estimated at Rs 75,000.

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and other members of TRS were present at the ceremony.