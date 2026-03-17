Mini-Bus Overturns in Miyapur, Several Injured

A private mini-bus overturned in the Miyapur area, resulting in several minor injuries. The accident involved ten employees from Lee Pharma Company, who were travelling from Kukatpally to Gaddapotharam this morning. The bus lost control near a curve close to Bachupally and overturned, causing injuries to all onboard.

Emergency services quickly arrived at the scene and transported the injured to a private hospital. Doctors confirmed that their condition is stable. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.