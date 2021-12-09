Minister allots 112 2BHK houses to beneficiaries

Velpur: Minister for Roads and Buildings, Legislative Affairs and Housing Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Wednesday said that the double bedroom houses have been sanctioned for the poor.

Vemula Prashanth Reddy allotted 112 double-bedroom houses constructed at the Vellore Mandal Centre by the Housing Department to the beneficiaries.

He said that 112 houses had been constructed at a cost of Rs 7 crore and conveyed special thanks to the Chief Minister K chandrashekar Rao for sanctioning funds. Out of 112 double bedroom houses, 77 houses have been allotted to the beneficiaries. He said that a survey was conducted for those who did not get a house and added that authorities had selected the allocation of houses on the basis of poverty alone and there was no distinction between castes and politics.

He said that the plots in the villages were chosen to begin the construction of the houses for those who do not have a house and a land.

There are another 35 double bedroom houses which will be allotted after the second list verification, the Minister said. Prashanth Reddy said those who had earlier obtained plots from the government could not be given as per the rule.

He said that those who could not afford to build a house in the second stage and those who could not afford a house would be given priority in next phase. Distributing double bedroom houses to the poor is going to be an ongoing process.

During his seven-year rule, the Chief Minister said, "We have been giving ideas to all sections on what to do." An acre of land for farmers, 24 hours electricity, two thousand pension for beedi workers, 2 thousand support pension for the poor, he informed.

The function was attended by RDO Srinivas, DCO Simhachalam, SE, R&B Rajeshwar Reddy, MPP President Jamuna, ZPTC Kalakonda Bharathi, MRO Satish, Sarpanch Lata Mohan, VDC Presidents, beneficiaries and other concerned officials.