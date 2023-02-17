Minister, CS hand over plot documents to Nikhat Zareen, Esha Singh & Mogilaiah

Hyderabad: Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud and Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari on Thursday handed over documents allotting 600 square yards plots to women's world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen, shooter Esha Singh and Padma Shri awardee Kinnera player Darshanam Mogilaiah at the Burgula Rama Krishna Rao Bhavan.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced Rs 2 crore cash reward and land for their houses in Banjara Hills for Zareen and Singh for their achievements.

Nikhat Zareen scripted history by becoming first from the State and also from South India to become the world champion in 52 kg category. She clinched the gold medal in the 50 kg category at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Esha Singh, who won three gold medals in team events in the ISSF Junior World Cup-2022 in Germany, clinched gold in 10m air pistol trial 1 (T1) competitions for group A shooter in the recently concluded national shooting trials at the Karni Singh Range, New Delhi.

Guvvala Balaraju, Achampet MLA, Sports Authority of Telangana State chairman Dr E Anjaneya Goud, VC and MD SATS Sandeep Kumar Sultania were present.