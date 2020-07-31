Khammam: Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Eatala Rajender said that due to negligence and reaching hospitals at the last minute, coronavirus patients are dying, without that fault of government or doctors.



On Friday the Minister inaugurated Covid-19 lab (TRUENAT) at Khammam head quarter hospital, Covid-19 lab (RT PCR) and Covid-19 ward at Mamata Medical College in the district.

Later, while speaking to the media, he said that more number of deaths were taking place in people above 60 years of age and was happening due to hiding Covid-19 symptoms and approaching the doctors and hospitals at the last minute.

He appealed that people should not keep the symptoms hidden and immediately go to the hospital for testing.

He also said that the State government stood in the third place in India when it comes to providing health services to the people. He also said that the State government has provided all medical facilities for treatment of Covid-19 in all the district head quarter hospitals and people need not worry about going to Hyderabad for this purpose.

He further reminded that due to the steps taken by the government, the death percentage is lesser compared to the other States with the recovery percentage being on the high side in the State. Praising the State government, he also said that the government is providing the best treatment for Covid-19 in all the hospitals in the State.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar said that there is no hard ship faced for testing of Covid -19 in Khammam district as the government has provided all the facilities in the head quarter hospital. He further urged everyone to follow the rules and cooperate with the administration in preventing the virus spread in the district.

Praising the State government's commitment in preventing coronavirus spread in the State, Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao said that Khammam and Kothagudem administrations are also working well in preventing the spread. He further shared his experience of interacting with 125 corona positive patients of Khammam and 15 of Hyderabad and said that they told him that the treatment is good and expressed confidence of early recovery.