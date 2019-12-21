Minister Errabelli Dayaker Rao distributes153 tractors to Panchayats in Kothagudem

Palvoncha (Kothagudem): Minister for Rural Development Errabelli Dayaker Rao asked people to make the second phase of Palle Pragathi programme in the villages a grand success.

The Minister along with State Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar participated in various development programmes in Kothagudem district. Before the meeting, Minister Rao distributed 153 tractors to the village sarpanches in the district. Speaking on the meeting he said only the TRS government develop the villages to such a grand level.

He informed after the completion of the first phase 30 days action plan all the villages witnessed development and cleanliness and greenery. Nearly Rs 330 crore was deposited in all village accounts for the development of the villages. He said for collection of wet and dry garbage a separate fund is being created. He also praised the officers of the district and presented awards to them for implementing schemes in the district.

The Minister asked the officers to identify the dumping yards and cremation grounds in all pachayats. He said, for the development of the villages giving all facilities villages by the government.

He said, after the success of the 30 days actions plan in the State, the government will start second phase of ten days programme of Palle Pragathi programme on 2nd January.

State Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar also addressed on the occasion. He reel out the various government schemes such as Aasara pensions, round the clock water supply to the farmers, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema, Shadi Mubarak, Kalyana Laxmi, and Mission Kakatiya , Bhagiradha and other flagship programmes that are being implemented by the TRS government.

He said, the face of all village face changed on the successful implementation of the 30 days action plan, he added. Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao, Zilla Parishad Chairman K Kanakaiah, MP Nama Nageswara Rao, MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao, Ramulu Naik, Hari Priya, M Nageswara Rao, MLC B Laxminarayana spoke in the meeting.

District Collector Rajat Kumar Saini, ITDA PO VP Goutham, Joint Collector K Venkateswarlu. Sub Collector Bavesh Mishra, special Officer Tripathi, and ZPTC s and MPTC, Sarpanches attended the meeting.