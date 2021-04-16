Minister Gangula Kamalakar inaugurates Rythu Vedika constructed with his own funds

Karimnagar: Rythu Vedikas will be highly helpful in future as knowledge centres to farmers, stated BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar after inaugurating Rythu Vedika at Mogdumpur village of Karimnagar district on Thursday.

Later speaking at a meeting, Minister Kamalakar said in olden days farmers used to discuss their problems and other issues at a place. called as 'kacheri', but now there are no such places, leaving the farmers without a platform to discuss their problems. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, after knowing this, started constructing Rythu Vedika for the purpose, he added.

The Minister informed that he constructed Rythu Vedika in Mogdumpur in the memory of his brother late Gangula Prabhakar Rao from his own pocket. Even though land under cultivation was not increased but the production has increased after the TRS government came to power and people should realise this, he pointed out.

After Kaleshwaram project was completed, Mogdumpur village, which was barren once, was now turned into fertile land. With water and current supply, farmers are able to produce good yield. The State is going to be transformed into a rice bowl of India very soon, he added.

The State government is committed for the wellbeing of farming sector, hence

introduced several schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima and supplying seeds and fertilisers free to farmers, Kamalakar said.

District Collector K Shashanka, Additional Collector Shyam Prasad Lal, MPP Kashetti Srinivas, PACS Chairman Shyam Sunder Anand and other officials were present on the occasion.