Minister Harish suspends doctor for demanding money over issuing health certificate

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Monday paid a surprise visit to Kondapur Area hospital. He interacted with the patients there. As part of the interaction, the minister asked a person there regarding the facilities and issues he might be facing in the hospital, to this the person had reportedly complained to the minister regarding the doctor asking for money for issuing a health certificate for the driving license. Harish Rao then enquired about the incident on the spot and reportedly suspended a doctor identified as Murthy for allegedly demanding a bribe from the person.

The Minister also warned the hospital staff of severe action if anyone were found in a similar case.

He later on interacted with the patients and assured them of all possible facilities in the hospital. He also inspected the hospital and the premises.

The Minister is believed to have examined the records in the hospital.