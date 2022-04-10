Minister Indrakaran Reddy takes part in Kalyanotsavams

Hyderabad: Endowment Minister Indrakaran Reddy on Sunday took part in Kalyanavotsavam and offered silk clothes to the deity on behalf of the Telangana government. Minister Satyavathi Rathod and MLAs also took part in the celebrations and had darshan of Lord Rama and his consort Sita on the occasion.

Similarly, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams chairman YV Subba Reddy on Sunday took part in Sri Rama Kalyanotsavam. He offered silk clothes to deity on behalf of TTD at 'Kalyanotsavam'held in Midhila Stadium.

Several devotees thronged Sri Lord Rama Temple and the Midhila stadium to celebrate Sri Rama Navami festival and had darshan. The devotees offered pujas and also took in Kalyanavotsavam held at the stadium.

Sri Rama Navami celebrations began grandly at Lord Rama Temple on Sunday morning in Temple Town. As a part of the 'Kalyanotsavam', the temple priests performed special prayers during the wee hours and the rituals at 2 am on Sunday. On Saturday, 'Edurukolu Utsavam' followed by Garuda Seva was conducted in a traditional manner. The Celestial wedding of Lord Rama his consort Sita will be performed at the Midhila Stadium today.

The festival is being celebrated grandly after two years due to the Covid pandemic. The district administration, endowments department and police have made elaborate arrangements for the festival which will attract devotees from all over Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The TSRTC and APSRTC will run nearly 850 buses from different parts of Bhadrachalam for the convenience of the devotees, informed the TSRTC Khammam officers. Nearly 300 buses are being run by Khammam region, if needed the number of buses will be increased. The TSRTC has set up a help centre and a medical centre to assist the devotees.

Endowment Commissioner Anil Kumar, Kothagudem Collector D Anudeep , Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt have visited the temple to monitor the situation and to ensure smooth conduct of the event. Arrangements for supply of drinking water, butter milk and ORS sachets are kept ready for the devotees keeping the summer heat in mind

Similarly, arrangements for smooth distribution of talambralu as well as prasadam have been made, the EO B Sivaji said. He said that four lakhs laddu prasadam are prepared for devotees in various counters and sixty counters are set up for free distribution of talambralu in the temple town. He said various sector are in place at the Midhila Stadium where the celestial wedding programme will take place.