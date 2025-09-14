Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao emphasises role of events industry in state development

The Telangana Tourism Minister, Jupalli Krishna Rao, has emphasised the significant role of the events industry in the development of the state. His remarks came during the South India Wedding Planners Congress, hosted by the Telangana Chamber of Events Industry at the Akshay Convention Centre in Gachibowli Financial District.

Minister Rao expressed the government's readiness to collaborate with the events sector, highlighting that Telangana has the potential to become a premier destination for weddings without the need for overseas venues. He noted that, in contrast to the well-known wedding destination of Rajasthan, Telangana boasts a wealth of historical monuments, rich culture, and ancient palaces.

"The state can attract celebrations and events that currently see substantial expenditure in other states, thereby giving a substantial boost to our tourism sector," he stated.

The event also featured participation from Telangana Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Telangana Chamber of Events President Balaram Babu, among others.