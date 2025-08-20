Minister Komati Reddy Addresses Damage to Roads from Heavy Rains in Telangana

Minister for State Roads, Buildings, and Cinematography Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy convened a teleconference with officials from the Roads and Buildings (R&B) department to assess the damage caused by recent heavy rains across the state. During the meeting, the Minister sought detailed reports on the condition of roads, culverts, and bridges impacted by the severe weather.

The R&B officials reported that, as a result of the ongoing downpours, 739 roads have been identified as problematic, with a damage total spanning 854 kilometres. Temporary restoration measures have already been implemented in five out of 25 locations where roads were cut off. Additionally, flooding has affected 310 causeways and culverts, with diversions necessary at 228 of those sites. Efforts are being made to clear obstructions at 175 out of 232 locations reported as difficult for vehicular movement.

Minister Reddy emphasised the need for immediate temporary restoration to ensure public transport remains uninterrupted and instructed the officials to develop proposals for permanent repairs to the damaged infrastructure. The estimated cost for temporary renovations stands at approximately ₹46 crores, while permanent repairs may require an investment of ₹984 crores.

The Minister praised the commitment of R&B officers, who have been on alert around the clock, as per previous directives. Monitoring is being conducted continuously by a team of four personnel per shift, led by State Roads CEO Mohan Nayak. In acknowledgment of their hard work, Minister Reddy congratulated the R&B officials for their dedication during this time of emergency.

Further discussions included the need for swift action to restore affected areas to facilitate traffic clearance. Jaya Bharathi, Engineer-in-Chief, and C.E. Rajeshwar Reddy provided insights on the conditions of State National Highways during the session.

The Minister concluded the meeting by urging all officials to continue their vigilant efforts in managing the road damage situation.