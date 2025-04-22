Minister Komatireddy urges for expediting ‘HAM’ road construction

Hyderabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy on Monday asked the officials to identify the roads that have not seen development for the last ten years and are causing inconvenience to the people and take up for development in Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM).

The Minister, who had a review with the senior officials of the Roads and Buildings Department at the BR Ambedkar Secretariat on Monday, suggested that the work on the construction of HAM roads should be expedited. He said that the process of identifying 5,189 km of roads in Phase-1 under the HAM method was completed and asked the consultant to prepare detailed estimates as part of the next process.

Later, the Minister reviewed with the senior officials of the National Highways Agency. He issued orders to the (NHAI) officials to promptly take up compensation payments to the farmers who lost their lands for the Northern part of the Regional Ring Road (RRR). He advised the officials to quickly prepare proposals for the National Highway Plan-2025-26. After Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy returns to Hyderabad after completing his foreign tour, a comprehensive review of the HAM roads would be conducted and the work will begin after the cabinet approval. He said that safe roads without potholes and connectivity between rural and urban areas are the goals of the public government.