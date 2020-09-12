Minister KTR held a review meeting on HMDA works

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister K. Tarakarama Rao reviewed the progress of various infrastructure projects undertaken by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

The Minister directed HMDA officials to set up Assets Protection Cell similar to GHMC and take action against unauthorized structures coming up in the buffer zone of Outer Ring Road (ORR).



He instructed the officials to initiate stern action against the unauthorised structures in the buffer zone of ORR. He also asked them to seek the support of respective District Collectors in this regard.



Reviewing the progress of different works, especially provision of basic amenities being executed by HMDA, the Minister directed the officials to expedite the works. He stated that HMDA officials should be prepared and ready to adapt to the new changes in the wake of TS-bPASS.

"Focus should be on planning, visioning and designing and plans should be made accordingly," the Minister said to officials.

On the works being taken up on ORR, he instructed officials to lay emphasis on setting up wayside amenities. He complimented the officials for the greenery and beautification works being executed on ORR.

He also enquired about the progress in the construction of skywalks at Mehdipatnam and Uppal, besides the measures being taken by HMDA in protecting the lakes.

MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar and other senior officials of the MA&UD Department participated in the meeting.

Minister asked the officials for the details on the development of lakes and beautification of Tank Bund in HMDA limits.