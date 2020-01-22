Minister KTR hold series of bilateral meetings with Industry heads in Davos

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KTR held a series of bilateral meetings with global industry leaders at the Telangana Pavilion, on the sidelines of World Economic Forum in Davos on January 22, 2020.

Alphabet Inc. and Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Minister KTR met at a business gathering in Davos. Among a host of discussed were Google's current operations in Hyderabad and the scope for future expansion.

Rockwell Automation CEO and President Mr. Blake D Moret met Minister KTR at the Telangana Pavilion. Rockwell Automation inc is the largest company in the world that is dedicated to industrial automation and information and has a history of over 100 years.

In another meeting, Takeda Pharma Global Vaccine Business Unit President Dr. Rajeev Venkayya met Minister KTR. During the meeting, the Minister informed that Hyderabad is the pharma and life sciences capital of the country. He also gave an overview of Hyderabad Pharma City, the country's largest Pharma manufacturing hub.

Takeda Pharma is a Japan-based R&D-driven global biopharmaceutical company that has a history of 230 years.

IDEO CEO Sandy Speicher and HCL Technologies CTO Mr. Kalyan Kumar were among the business heads who met Minister KTR, today.

Major industry leaders including Mahindra and Mahindra Limited Managing Director Pawan K Goenka and KPMG Global Chairman and CEO Bill Thomas also called on Minister KTR today.

BAE Systems Chairman Sir Roger Carr met Minister KTR. During the meeting, Minister informed Sir Roger Carr that Aerospace and Defense is a priority sector for Telangana.

Minister also mentioned that the state already has the presence of several global aerospace and defense companies. BAE Systems is one of the world's leading global defense security and aerospace companies which delivers a full range of products and services for air, land and naval forces.