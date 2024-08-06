Minister launches clean & green prog

Nagarkurnool: Minister Plants Saplings in Soma Shila Minister for Tourism and Culture Jupally Krishna RaoJupally Krishna Raoannounced that the spiritual site of Somasila is being developed into a tourist hub. He participated in the prestigious Swachhdanam-Pachhadanam inaugural event organized by the Telangana government. Minister Jupally planted saplings in Somasila of Kollapur constituency. He urged everyone to plant and nurture trees, as they not only provide greenery but also protect against diseases.

He also suggested keeping not just homes but also villages and towns clean. Furthermore, he directed officials to focus on cleaning government offices, junctions, roads, identifying homes without toilets, and collecting waste to send to segregation sheds. Minister Jupally performed special prayers and aarti to Goddess Krishna on the banks of the Krishna River. Before this, he visited and performed special pujas at the Somasila temple, where he was welcomed with full honors by temple priests and officials. Subsequently, he discussed with officials the opportunities for tourism development at Somasila, the necessary projects, estimates, and planning. **We Will Develop Somasila Temple as a Tourist Destination** Minister Jupally expressed his desire for the Krishna River basin to be filled with water all year round and prayed for Godavari waters to join the Krishna River. He mentioned that today’s visit to Somasila was part of tourism development.

He revealed plans to develop the Krishna and Godavari river basins as tourism hubs. He stated that they are thoroughly studying the measures and infrastructure needed to attract tourists. He pointed out that in Western countries, people visit tourist places to relax on weekends, and despite having many scenic places in India and Telangana, a lack of proper measures to attract tourists has hindered tourism development.