Minister Niranjan Reddy distributes 17 vehicles to Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries

Nagarkurnool: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Monday distributed 17 vehicles worth Rs.1.7 crore to the Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries at Kalwakurthi government college grounds in the presence of local MLA Jaipal Yadav, MP Ramulu and MLC K Narayan Reddy.

Earlier, the minister laid foundation for a comprehensive market yard building at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore. He drove a Dalit Bandhu tractor in a rally to the college ground.

Later, addressing a public meeting, Reddy stated that the government aimed to usher in a total economic and social change among Dalits. He said CM KCR had introduced the Dalit Bandhu scheme to bring light in the lives of Dalits, while asserting that it would herald a revolutionary change in the country. Reddy recalled that some social activists had suggested that the government should extend financial assistance to Dalits so as to prevent discord in society and strife, because of poverty.

Reddy explained that the CM had brought in the scheme to usher in a lasting change in society to enable Dalit families to stand on their own so that social disparities can be ended. "A day will come when people across the country will demand Dalit Bandhu scheme to be taken up", he stated.

The Minister claimed that both the Congress and BJP were resorting to criticism of DB scheme fearing that their governments in States will have to take up such schemes.

Jaipal Yadav, who chaired the meeting, said all Dalit families in the Kalwakurthy constituency would be extended DB scheme benefits worth Rs 200 crore. Ramulu demanded the DB scheme should be implemented across the country. A benecificiary of Peddapuram village Madugula Venkatayya was invited to address the gathering.

ZP chairman Balaji Singh suggested that the DB scheme beneficiaries should, instead of purchasing tractors, launch business ventures.