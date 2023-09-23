Live
Just In
Minister Patnam Mahender Reddy's birthday celebrated at I &PR dept. office
On the occasion of Minister for Information and Public Relations and Mines and Ground Water Resources in Telangana Dr. Patnam Mahender Reddy's birthday, Special Commissioner of Information and Public Relations Department K. Ashok Reddy, Department Director B Rajamouli, and other department officials extended their birthday wishes to the minister.
The officials celebrated the birthday by cutting a cake, felicitating him with a shawl, and presenting him with a bouquet of flowers.
Additional Director of Information Civil Relations Department Nagaiah Kamble, CIE Radha Kishan, Joint Directors Jagan, Srinivas, RIEs Ramulu, Jayarao Murthy, Deputy Directors Madhusudan, Venkateshwarlu, Raja Reddy, Hashmi, Prasada Rao, DEEs, and other officials and staff also conveyed their birthday wishes to Mahender Reddy.