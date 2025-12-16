Minister pitches for tough steps to protect Housing Board lands

Hyderabad: Minister for Revenue, Housing and Information and Public Relations Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Monday clarified that stringent measures must be taken to protect Housing Board lands and that not even an inch should be allowed to be encroached upon.

Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy held a meeting with officials at his Secretariat office to review issues related to Housing Board lands. He held detailed discussions on land leases, agreements, court cases and rent-related matters.

He directed officials to formulate a comprehensive action plan on issues such as leases, commercial properties, rents and regularisation, while simultaneously ensuring protection of Housing Board lands.

Officials informed the minister that since the Nizam’s era, Housing Board lands have been leased to 115 institutions, including residential and commercial establishments, schools, temples and other institutions. They also stated that court cases and rent arrears are pending in respect of seven such properties. The minister instructed officials to write to institutions that have not renewed their lease agreements and give them an opportunity for regularisation.

Officials further informed him that the Housing Board owns 301 commercial shops across the state. While 14 shops were purchased by tenants under a scheme introduced by the then government in 2007, the remaining 287 shops include 62 that are currently vacant. They explained that as per Housing Board rules, shop owners are required to renew their leases annually with a 10 per cent increase in rent. However, since this rule has not been implemented, shop owners owe crores of rupees to the Housing Board.

Responding to this, the minister suggested that if the existing occupants are willing to purchase the shops, plans should be prepared to sell them at market price. He also suggested that if any shop is not viable for operation, the land should be sold through auction.

The minister further suggested appointing a special advocate to strongly argue court cases and establish that the disputed lands belong to the Housing Board.

He also suggested that if owners of houses previously allotted by the Housing Board are interested, adjacent plots measuring less than 100 square yards should be sold to them. He said those who had not registered the land earlier allotted to them should be given an opportunity to do so now. If such beneficiaries also purchase the adjacent plot measuring less than 100 square yards, they should be allowed to register the entire extent.

The minister instructed officials to prepare a comprehensive report covering market prices, sub-registrar values and details of plots measuring less than 100 square yards, unregistered plots, and cases where registered plot owners are seeking adjacent plots of less than 100 square yards. He said a final decision would be taken after placing the matter before the Cabinet.

Housing Board Managing Director VP Gautam, Chief Engineer Venkata Ramana Reddy and other officials attended the meeting.