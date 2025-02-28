Minister Ponnam, candidates cast vote

Karimnagar: Transport and BC Welfare Minister exercised his right to vote at the Zilla Parishad High School in Husnabad along with his family members in MLC elections. In addition, Congress candidate V Narender Reddy also exercised his right to vote at Dhangarwadi School in Karimnagar.

Meanwhile, Prasanna Harikrishna, who is contesting from BSP along with his wife, exercised his right to vote in Gangadhara in Choppadandi mandal. Choppadandi MLA Medipalli Satyam exercised his vote as a graduate MLC in Gangadhara Mandal, while former state minister Gangula Kamalakar and former Telangana Planning Commission Vice Chairman Boyinpally Vinod Kumar exercised their right to vote in Wadi Niketan in Karimnagar. While the graduates’ elections saw about 65 to 70 percent voting, the teachers’ elections saw about 90 percent as per latest received information.