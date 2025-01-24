Govt developing software for continuous issuing of ration cards: Ponnam

Karimnagar: Minister Ponnam Prabhakar visited the Praja Palana ward sabha in the 15th ward of Husnabad town on Thursday.

“The government is developing software to ensure that the process of issuing ration cards is continuous,” informed the Minister on the occasion.

He said that no one will not interfere in the granting of ration cards and Indiramma houses and all those who are eligible will be granted benefits. “The officials should receive applications from everyone in the gram sabhas and identify the eligible ones,” he said.

The Minister reminded that crop loans more than Rs 2 lakhs are still to be waived off, farmers will be given a schedule in March and their loans will be waived off. “Everyone has the right to protest in a democracy, first bring the problem to the attention of the authorities,” he said. Later, the Minister laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Sewing Machine Training Centre building to be constructed at the Rythu Vedika in the 6th ward of Husnabad town at a construction cost of Rs. 45 lakhs and the construction work of a mini sports hall at Yellamma Bazaar at a cost of Rs. 45 lakhs.

District Collector M. Manu Chowdhury, Library Chairman Lingamurthy, Reddy Association President Kamalakar Reddy, Munnuru Kapu Association President MilkuruKannaiah, RDO Ramurthy, Municipal Chairman Akula Rajitha and others participated in the programme.