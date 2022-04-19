Minister Puvvada donates 1 kg gold to Yadadri temple

Yadadri: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar along with family members visited Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadadri on Tuesday.

The Minister took the blessing of the Lord Narasimha on his birthday and offered special prayers to the deity. On the occasion, Ajay Kumar donated 1kg gold and silk cloths on behalf of the Khammam people and the State government for the Vimana Gopuram in the temple to the EO Geetha in presence of Collector Pamela Sathpati. The Minister and family members were received by the temple officials to have darshan of Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy.

The priests and temple officials felicitated the Minister on the occasion.

Later, the Minister along with his family members met Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad. CM KCR felicitated the Minister and also greeted him on the occasion. CM KCR appreciated the Minister for donating 1kg gold and silk to Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Yadadri temple.

Minister's wife Puvvada Vasantha Lakshmi and his son Nayan Raj were present on the occasion.