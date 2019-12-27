Minister reviews preparations for second phase of Palle Pragathi programme

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Friday urged the officials to ensure the successful conduct of the second phase of Palle Pragathi programme from 2nd to 12th January across Telangana State.

The minister held a high-level review meeting with Chief Secretary Dr. S.K. Joshi, officials of Flying Squads and other officials at his chambers in BRK Bhavan. He also conducted a video-conference with the District Collectors on the issue. Speaking on the occasion he said that Chief Minister K. Chandrahskhekar Rao has paid special attention on Palle Pragathi programme which ensured its success in the first phase. He said similar efforts should be made through comprehensive planning for the second phase.

Dayakar Rao said that the Palle Pragathi programme has improved Telangana's image across the country. He said that the State Government was providing Rs. 339 crore every month for the Gram Panchayats. He said youth, women and pensioners in rural areas should be involved to make the programme a grand success. He said a booklet would be prepared on the developmental works taken up in rural areas. Further, he said efforts would be made to involve local people for the development of schools. He said steps would be taken to purchase tractors in every gram panchayat. He said awareness drives would be taken up on cleanliness and sanitation.

The minister said that focus should be laid on the development of nurseries in villages, dumping yards, protection of plants, clearing of debris, the supply of dust bins and reducing plastic usage. He directed the Flying Squads to take part in the Gram Sabhas to be held from 2nd January. He said the development of villages should be ensured by ensuring cooperation among Sarpanches and Panchayat Secretaries. He asked the officials to emulate the model created by officials and people of Malkapur village of Medak district.

Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary informed that Flying Squad at the State level comprises of 50 officials. He said each official has been assigned 12 manuals and he/she would be inspecting at least two Gram Panchayats in each mandal to check the status of development works.