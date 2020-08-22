Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy inspects waterlogged areas in Meerpet, offers help

Ranga Reddy: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy visited and inspected the waterlogged areas in Meerpet Corporation on Thursday. Minister visited Ayodya Nagar, Janapriya Road, Lenin Nagar, Old Balaji, Mithulanagar and HUDA colonies and interacted with the residents.



On the occasion, Reddy instructed the officials to supply drinking water through water tanks in water logged colonies as the residents will be facing issues without proper water supply.

She said that additional manholes should be constructed so colonies would not face rain water logging and also told the officials to take proper actions immediately on the colony drainages, drinking water supply, streetlights and other essential supplies to the rain water logged colony residents.

Reddy later visited and inspected various places in the corporation. She visited floating island construction work in Jileduguda Chandanam Lake, Covid testing centers provided by government and public toilets in Balapur road.

She asked the officials to increase outlet capacity, to plant more saplings in the empty areas and inspect works of Pedha Lake, Mantrala Lake and Chandanam Lake.

Meerpet Mayor Deeplal, Deputy Mayor Vikram Reddy, Commissioner Suman Rao and other leaders were also present.