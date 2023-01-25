Minister says Govt Medical College at Karimnagar will start from August

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalkar said that Government Medical College in Karimnagar was the greatest boon given by Chief Minister KCR to the poor students.

On Tuesday, the Minister conducted Bhoomi Puja for the temporary building work of the medical college to be constructed by the government at a cost of Rs 7 crore at the Telangana State Seed Warehouse Corporation's seeds purification field.

Speaking to journalists on this occasion, the Minister said that even though there were two private medical colleges in Karimnagar, Chief Minister has granted a government medical college to Karimnagar district for the benefit of the poor students.

Kamalakar said that during his visit to Karimnagar district Minister of Health T Harish Rao directed officials to start medical college as soon as possible to prepare for the admissions. He said that 20 acres of land has been allocated for the medical college along with four warehouses in the seed cleaning field.

The Minister said that the temporary building work of classrooms, library, and anatomy lab, and biochemistry lab, department of physiology, administration and block would be taken up in four warehouses and admissions would start in August with 100 students.

He said that the district collector and the college principal would supervise the construction work of the temporary building and complete in two months-time before August. The construction of the permanent building was in the tender stage and once the tender was completed, the Bhoomi Puja would be performed by KCR and Harish Rao.

Zilla Parishad chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, Mayor Y Sunil Rao, District Collector RV Karnan, Kothapalli Municipal Chairman Rudra Raju, Deputy Mayor Challa Swaroopa Rani, District Library Chairman Ponnam Anil Kumar Goud, Market Committee Chairman Reddaveni Madhu and Medical College Principal, Government Hospital Superintendent Dr Ratnamala were present.