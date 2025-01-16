Minister seeks bigger role for TG in semicon industry

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu appealed to the Union government to extend its support to develop AI, cybersecurity technology, and the semiconductor sector in the State.

The IT Minister called on Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, and congratulated him on the remarkable progress of the India Semiconductor Mission.

During the meeting, Sridhar Babu highlighted Telangana's significant contributions to India's semiconductor ecosystem and requested the Union Minister’s support in advancing the State's role in the country's semiconductor vision. “We also discussed the need for a National Disaster Recovery Zone for data centres in Telangana, which will ensure business continuity and data security,” he added. He said the progress of AI and Cyber Security initiatives in Telangana was also discussed and mentioned that he invited the Union Minister to grace the Bio Asia Summit on February 24 in Hyderabad.

Sridhar Babu said the State was also looking forward to continued collaboration and support in driving India's semiconductor growth and strengthening Telangana's position in the ecosystem.