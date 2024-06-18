Minister Seethaka Inaugurates RTC Bus in Mulugu District

The State Panchayat Raj Rural Development Women and Child Welfare Minister, Dr. Danasari Anasuya Seethakka, inaugurated a new RTC bus at the bus stand in Eturu Nagaram mandal, located in the center of Mulugu district. The bus will be making trips to Narsimha Sagar village in Mangapet mandal.





In a special ceremony, the bus was worshipped before being started by Dr. Danasari Anasuya Sitakka on Tuesday. During the event, various suggestions were given, and officials were directed to make preparations for establishing a bus depot in Eturu Nagaram mandal center and transforming the bus stand in Mulugu district center into a model bus stand.





District Collector, Additional Collector, and RTC officials were also present at the inauguration ceremony. This initiative is expected to improve transportation facilities in the region and make it more convenient for the residents to travel within and beyond the district.







