Minister Seethakka Highlights Development of Vemulawada Rajanna Temple

In a recent statement, Minister Seethakka announced that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has commenced the development of the Vemulawada Rajanna temple. The minister, accompanied by her family, visited the Bhimeshwara temple, which is associated with Rajanna, on Friday to offer special prayers and fulfil her vows.

Following her visit, Seethakka addressed the media alongside Government Whip Adi Srinivas. She emphasised the need for enhanced facilities for devotees at Vemulawada, stating, "Temple development is intertwined with emotions and traditions."

The minister also announced that a cabinet meeting is scheduled to take place in Medaram on the 18th of this month, with the Chief Minister set to reopen the Medaram temple on the 19th. She noted that the government is implementing measures for the development of the Godavari river basin in light of the upcoming Pushkarams.