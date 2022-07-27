Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy congrats cotton farmer for good profits

Khammam: The TRS government under the leadership of CM K Chandrashekar Rao has been extending support to the agricultural sector, informed Minister for Agricultural Singireddy Niranjan Reddy who was touring the district on Tuesda.

He appreciated to farmer M Venkateswarlu who got huge profit in cotton crop in Baswapuram village under Konijerla mandal in the district. The Minister went to farmer's house and asked Venkateswarlu how he did the he cultivated the cotton crop for getting huge profit.

Farmer Venkateswarlu explained the system of farming and got 16 quintal cotton in four months.

Later, Singireddy participated in a programme in Rythu Vedhika at Baswapuram village. He said, the only one government in the country is giving round the clock power supply to the agricultural sector. He said farmer Venkateswarlu is a role model of farmers and they should learn tips of cultivation of the crops from him.

MLA L Ramulu Naik, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, AMC Chairman Laxmi Prasanna and DCCB Chairman K Nagabhushanam and others participated in the programme.