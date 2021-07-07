Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy launches 'Dalit Sadhikaratha' scheme in Gadwal

Gadwal: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy launched Dalit Sadhikaratha scheme and laid foundation stone for the construction of SC Community Hall near Sangala Lake in Gadwal on Tuesday.

The Minister said the State government was committed for the upliftment of SC community people in all aspects and has initiated various welfare and development schemes for them. Soon after formation of Telangana, the State government has initiated various schemes like distribution of three acres land to landless poor Dalits, providing education, self-employment schemes for youth. There is no dearth of funds and the government will continue to provide all necessary support and come up with various welfare and development schemes for the upliftment of the downtrodden community, he said.

Nagarkurnool MP Ramulu, ZP Chairman Saritha, Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, Alampur MLA Dr MV Abraham, Municipal Chairman BS Keshav and others took part in the programme.