Minister Sithaakka Directs Officials to Ensure Mandatory Visits to Anganwadi Centers: Video Conference Updates

Gadwal: Eggs to Be Split in Half Before Serving to Children.

Minister of Women and Child Welfare, Dr. Dhanasari Anasuya Sithaakka, has issued strict directives to enhance the services provided at Anganwadi centers. During a video conference held with district officials from the Secretariat on Thursday, the Minister emphasized the need to further improve the services offered at these centers.

Minister Sithaakka instructed that the eggs served to children in Anganwadi centers should be split into two halves before being given to them. She noted that this practice would not only make it easier for children to consume the eggs but also help in identifying and discarding any eggs that might be spoiled. She pointed out that the previous government had failed to establish a proper system for storing eggs and other supplies. However, she assured that storage containers and racks for preserving eggs would soon be provided.

The Minister also suggested that the monthly training programs provided to Anganwadi teachers should be extended to helpers as well, as this could help resolve any issues arising at the centers. She recommended obtaining written confirmation from beneficiaries regarding the quality of items provided as part of the Take Home Ration program and stressed the importance of delivering rations directly to beneficiaries' homes in adverse conditions to ensure accountability and facilitate action against any issues.

She issued orders for higher officials to mandatorily visit Anganwadi centers and maintain cleanliness at all times. Minister Sithaakka warned that negligence in duties would not be tolerated, with the first step being a warning and subsequent removal from duties if necessary. She underlined that ensuring the provision of quality meals to children is the responsibility of the concerned officials, and any failures would result in actions against them.

The Minister also announced that surprise inspections of Anganwadi centers would be conducted, and that even the Chief Minister and other ministers would visit these centers. She stated her intention to review the implementation of various departmental schemes and the progress of ongoing projects during her district tours starting on the 4th of the next month. Additionally, she ordered that Anganwadi centers be prepared to teach pre-primary lessons, aspiring to make them model institutions for the country. The Commissioner of Women and Child Welfare, Kanthi Wesley, along with other senior officials, participated in the conference.