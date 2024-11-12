Minister Sridhar Babu Condemns Attack on Collector, Orders Full Investigation

Minister Sridhar Babu has condemned the violent incident involving a group of farmers and the District Collector. According to the Minister, officials had visited the farmers to gather their opinions, but were met with resistance that escalated into an attack on the Collector. The Minister stressed that an in-depth investigation would be carried out to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Speaking to the media, Sridhar Babu accused certain political elements, particularly from the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi), of inciting the public to act aggressively against the Collector. "They have stirred unrest among the people and are deliberately hindering the implementation of government schemes," Babu said. "It appears that some BRS leaders, frustrated over losing their political influence, are trying to disrupt the progress of government initiatives."

The incident took place when government officials were attempting to gather feedback from farmers on various agricultural policies. However, the situation turned violent, with reports indicating that the farmers were incited to attack the Collector, who was part of the delegation. The authorities are now investigating the role of external elements in inflaming the situation.

Minister Sridhar Babu has assured that the state government will take appropriate action to ensure that such incidents do not repeat. The investigation, which will be thorough and transparent, is expected to shed light on the factors that led to this unfortunate turn of events.