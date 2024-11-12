Live
- Will organize protests at borders if attack on minority Hindus in Bangladesh not stopped: Bengal LoP
- Dutch Ambassador Marisa Gerard Meets Telangana CM A. Revanth Reddy in Delhi
- NASA and ISRO's New NISAR Satellite to Track Changes on Earth's Surface
- Krishi Mela in GKVK 14-17 Nov
- Tamilisai Soundararajan calls for alliance with like-minded parties against DMK for 2026 polls
- Hemant and Kalpana Soren's helicopters blocked on Centre’s orders, alleges JMM
- 35 killed, 43 injured in China car ramming
- Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of favouring big businessmen, ignoring poor farmers in Maharashtra
- Mithun Chakraborty's purse stolen during rally in Jharkhand, repeated announcements made to return
- PM Modi to lay AIIMS Darbhanga foundation stone tomorrow
Just In
Minister Sridhar Babu Condemns Attack on Collector, Orders Full Investigation
Minister Sridhar Babu has condemned the violent incident involving a group of farmers and the District Collector.
Minister Sridhar Babu has condemned the violent incident involving a group of farmers and the District Collector. According to the Minister, officials had visited the farmers to gather their opinions, but were met with resistance that escalated into an attack on the Collector. The Minister stressed that an in-depth investigation would be carried out to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack.
Speaking to the media, Sridhar Babu accused certain political elements, particularly from the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi), of inciting the public to act aggressively against the Collector. "They have stirred unrest among the people and are deliberately hindering the implementation of government schemes," Babu said. "It appears that some BRS leaders, frustrated over losing their political influence, are trying to disrupt the progress of government initiatives."
The incident took place when government officials were attempting to gather feedback from farmers on various agricultural policies. However, the situation turned violent, with reports indicating that the farmers were incited to attack the Collector, who was part of the delegation. The authorities are now investigating the role of external elements in inflaming the situation.
Minister Sridhar Babu has assured that the state government will take appropriate action to ensure that such incidents do not repeat. The investigation, which will be thorough and transparent, is expected to shed light on the factors that led to this unfortunate turn of events.