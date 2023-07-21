Minister Srinivas Goud inspects Errakunta pond in Mahabubnagar

Mahaubanagar: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud inspected the embankment and dam of Errakunta pond located in Ganesh Nagar in Mahabubnagar district center along with the officials.

Along with restoring the dam which was closed years ago, we will build a new big canal up to Vijay Mohan Reddy petrol pump at a cost of Rs.1 crore on a war footing basis, he said.

Municipal Chairman KC Narsimhulu, Rythu Bandhu Samiti District president Gopal Yadav, Gorela Koparla Welfare Association District president Shanthanna Yadav, Municipal Vice Chairman Ganesh, Market Committee Vice Chairman Giridhar Reddy, RDO Anil Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Kumar, Irrigation DE Manohar, Councillors, officials and public representatives were present.