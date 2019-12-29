Minister T Harish Rao made a surprise visit to ZP High School at Kandi

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday made a surprise visit to the Zilla Parishad High School at Kandi in Sangareddy district. He inspected serving of mid-day meal and interacted with the tenth standard students.

The minister asked questions to test the performance of students in the subjects and expressed his dissatisfaction when the students could not even write names in Telugu correctly.

He reprimanded the teachers as to how the students could pass the examination if the standard of education was not up to the mark.

Harish also asked the teachers as to how the students could compete and pass in the entrance examinations for getting seats in higher education when they cannot recite multiplication tables in mathematics.

Harish Rao asked them to work hard and ensure that the Kandi ZP High School achieved first class results in the tenth standard examinations.

He also pulled up the teachers for their negligence in teaching the students. Later, the minister inspected the construction works of TRS district office.