Live
- Celebrating Resilience and Leadership: Honoring Women at SWR
- Karnataka Budget Praised for Focus on Healthcare and Education
- India Paddle Festival 2025 Kicks Off in Karnataka
- BJP MP Brijesh Chowta Slams Karnataka Budget, Calls it "Appeasement-Oriented"
- Coromandel International Doubles the Sulphur Manufacturing Capacity in Visakhapatnam to 50,000 MT
- Kiran Abbavaram Applauds Dance IKON 2 Talent as Priyanka Jain Joins as Wildcard Mentor
- Grand Women’s Day Celebrations at Annamacharya University
- Lexus India announces Bookings Open for the new LX 500d – Unrivaled Dominance in Luxury and Performance
- Accelerating action for equality
- Bandhan Mutual Fund Launches ‘The Equal Calculator’ to account for career breaks when planning your financial goals
Just In
Minister Uttam Holds Emergency Meeting with Karimnagar Leaders
Highlights
Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy held an emergency meeting with political leaders from Karimnagar to discuss the recent MLC election defeat.
Hyderabad : Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy held an emergency meeting with political leaders from Karimnagar to discuss the recent MLC election defeat. The meeting was attended by senior leaders Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, and Jeevan Reddy.
With growing criticism over the loss, the minister sought opinions from MLAs to assess the reasons behind the setback. The review meeting aimed to strategise future political moves and address concerns raised by party members. Further discussions and corrective measures are expected in the coming days as the party works towards strengthening its position in the region.
Next Story