Minister Uttam Holds Emergency Meeting with Karimnagar Leaders

Hyderabad : Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy held an emergency meeting with political leaders from Karimnagar to discuss the recent MLC election defeat. The meeting was attended by senior leaders Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, and Jeevan Reddy.

With growing criticism over the loss, the minister sought opinions from MLAs to assess the reasons behind the setback. The review meeting aimed to strategise future political moves and address concerns raised by party members. Further discussions and corrective measures are expected in the coming days as the party works towards strengthening its position in the region.