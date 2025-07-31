Minister Vakiti Srihari Prays at Alampur Jogulamba Temple, Seeks Prosperity for Telangana

Gadwal: Telangana State Minister for Animal Husbandry, Sports, and Youth Services, Vakiti Srihari, visited the sacred Sri Jogulamba Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy Temple in Alampur on Thursday evening, accompanied by his family members.

During his visit, the Minister prayed to Goddess Jogulamba for the strength and capability of the state government to resolve the issues of the people and to ensure that the citizens of Telangana live a life of peace and prosperity.

On his arrival, temple priests welcomed the Minister with Poornakumbham honors. He first visited the Sri Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy Temple, where he took part in Abhishekam and other devotional rituals. Special Vighneshwara Abhishekam was also performed on this occasion.

Later, the Minister offered special prayers at the Sri Jogulamba Temple. The temple priests presented him with sacred prasadam and ceremonial garments (shesha vastram) as blessings from the Goddess.

Minister Srihari then participated in a puja at the Sri Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy daily Annadanam Satra located in the Prasadam Scheme building.

Prior to the temple visit, the Minister received ceremonial honors from the local police at Haritha Hotel.

The event was attended by former Alampur MLA Sampath Kumar, former ZP Chairperson Saritha Tirupathayya, RDO Aliveelu, Alampur Tahsildar Manjula, Executive Officer Purendar, local officials, and several other dignitaries.