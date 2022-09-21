Ministers pay tributes to Konda Laxman Bapuji

Hyderabad: Rich tributes were paid to freedom fighter and veteran of Telangana movement Konda Laxman Bapuji on the occasion of his tenth death anniversary by garlanding his portrait here on Wednesday.

Minister for Forest Indrakaran Reddy paid tributes to the portrait of Konda Bapuji at Aranya Bhavan here and recollected his services during the freedom struggle and Telangana movement.

Stating that Bapuji was the first person to raise the banner of revolt against the united Andhra Pradesh government demanding the formation of separate Telangana State, the Minister said the recollecting services of Bapuji means the remembrance of Telangana movement once again.

He said that Konda Laxman was born in a remote village of Asifabad district and rose to become the first warrior of the Telangana movement and added that he had struggled his entire life for the development of oppressed sections of people.

Meanwhile, Minister for Sports Srinivas Goud paid tributes to the portrait of Konda Laxman at his camp office in Mahbubnagar and recollected his services.

The Minister said Konda Laxman had actively participated in the Quit India movement, Mukhi and Telangana agitations and had played a key role in these agitations from the region.