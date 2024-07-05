Ministers plant saplings in Nalla mala forest to succeed Vana Mahotsavam

Live
During the Vana Mahotsava celebrations, Ministers Jupalli Krishna Rao and Damodara Raja Narasimha, along with MLAs and students, planted saplings at the Mannanur Chintala pond.
Gadwal: During the Vana Mahotsava celebrations, Ministers Jupalli Krishna Rao and Damodara Raja Narasimha, along with MLAs and students, planted saplings at the Mannanur Chintala pond. Both ministers emphasized the importance of greenery and the collective responsibility to foster forest growth. They highlighted that the sapling planting program aimed to encourage public participation. In Nagar Kurnool district, a total of 40 lakh saplings were planted.
He said that we have set a target of planting 40 lakh saplings in Nagar Kurnool district.
MLAs Vamsi Krishna, Kasireddy Narayana Reddy, Vakiti Srihari, Dr. Rajesh Reddy, Veerla palli Shankar, Madhusudan Reddy, Megha Reddy, AICC Secretary, former MLA Sampath Kumar, local public representatives..
Vani Prasad, Chief Secretary of Tourism and Culture Department, PCCF R.M. Dobrial, MD Prakash Reddy, Tourism and Tourism Development Corporation, Director Archeology Bharti Holikeri, Director Tourism Ila Tripathi, Collector Badawat Santhosh, SP Vaibhav Raghunath Gaikwad, DFO (DF0) Rohit and other officials were present.