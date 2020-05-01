Ministers' plea to KCR: Pressure on government to bring back Telangana migrants

Hyderabad: With indications galore that some restrictions would be lifted after May 7 and the Centre's advisory to states to allow the migrant labour to their respective states, pressure is mounting on the ministers, legislators and TRS leaders to speed up the process and see that their family members who had migrated to other states for livelihood be brought back at the earliest.

During a teleconference Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had with all these leaders on Thursday, they urged the Chief Minister to take a quick decision since they were under pressure from the people in their constituencies.

It is learnt that the nodal agency set up by the government will come out with recommendations to bring back the stranded workers.

Excise and Prohibition Minister Srinivas Goud and Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy from old Mahbubnagar district were receiving phone calls from the families of migrant workers stranded in Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Thousands of workers from the backward districts migrated to Bengaluru and Mumbai for livelihood and working as construction workers in two metropolitan cities.

Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao and Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar said they too were getting several requests to make travel arrangements for the workers in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

A large number of people from Warangal and Khammam districts migrate to other states in search of work. Following the lockdown, they lost their livelihood and are in dire straits in those states.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy from Nalgonda and Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said they have been pursuing with Maharashtra and Karnataka officials ensuring supply of necessary goods to the workers from the districts represented by them.

Several MLAs and MLCs of Khammam, Karimnagar, Mancheryal, Wanaparthy , Narayanapet , Jagtyal and Suryapet said that they too were receiving regular phone calls from migrant workers seeking immediate intervention of the state government.